Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.63. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.45. 164,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,794. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.19.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

