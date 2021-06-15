Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.21). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

