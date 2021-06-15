Brokerages Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

VSTM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.97. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

