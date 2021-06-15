Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $19.83

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 123,407 shares worth $1,246,709. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

