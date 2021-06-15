Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Target Price at €179.71

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €156.20 ($183.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €160.87. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

