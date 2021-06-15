Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $77.67

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. 993,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.28. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $35,717,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.