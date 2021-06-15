Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) PT at $60.07

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,887 shares of company stock worth $1,549,818 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

