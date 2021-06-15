Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $3.77

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.77.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 210,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,245. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.