Brokerages Set Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $19.66

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.66.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

MOMO opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. Momo’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 555.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Momo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

