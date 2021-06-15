Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) PT at C$21.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.21.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,890. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE NOA traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.75. 17,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,093. The firm has a market cap of C$498.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.74.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

