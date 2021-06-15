Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) PT at $46.93

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

Separately, Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of RDS/A stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,174 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

