Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $149.71

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

