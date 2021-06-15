Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Target Price at C$15.55

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$12.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.30. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$9.13 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). Equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.0400975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

