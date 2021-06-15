Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) PT at €64.11

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.11 ($75.42).

Several analysts have weighed in on VNA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR VNA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.64 ($63.11). The company had a trading volume of 1,030,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.85.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

