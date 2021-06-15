Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Target Price at $8.81

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

