Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $273.65

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of -327.15 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1-year low of $170.29 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,799 shares of company stock worth $85,258,906. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

