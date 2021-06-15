Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $35.17

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,229 shares of company stock worth $1,348,620 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 431,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

