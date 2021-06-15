Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $37,768,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BPY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

