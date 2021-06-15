Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,296.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,508.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

