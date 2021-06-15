Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target Raised to C$10.67

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE BCF traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.50. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219. Builders Capital Mortgage has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.43.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

