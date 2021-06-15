Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.83

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 26898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

