ByteNext Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.36 million and $60,751.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00167949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00184733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01037054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.65 or 1.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

