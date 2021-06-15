Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0805 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Bytom has a market cap of $115.70 million and $20.17 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.72 or 0.00443272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,684,270,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,986,019 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.