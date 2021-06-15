BZEdge Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $6.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00149929 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00181267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00978937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,143.44 or 1.00464507 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

