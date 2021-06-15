Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,750,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 20,250,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

COG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 9,770,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

