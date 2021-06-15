Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

