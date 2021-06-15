Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Abiomed by 409.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 27.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 30.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $302.87 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.39 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.16.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

