Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 23.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SA opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -109.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

