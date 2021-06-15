Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Precigen by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Precigen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of PGEN opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,944,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,878,762.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,082,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,732. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

