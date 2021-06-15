Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,504,514.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

