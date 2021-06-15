Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $12,683,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $3,049,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 891.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 80,129 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38.

