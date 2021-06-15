Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140,309 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

