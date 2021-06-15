Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,250 Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zedge by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $571,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 33.80%.

ZDGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

