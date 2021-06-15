Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 4.24. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

