Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,994 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 2.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $47,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of CM opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

