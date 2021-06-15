Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$159.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.62.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$1.51 on Tuesday, hitting C$145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$132.54. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$89.42 and a twelve month high of C$146.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Insiders sold a total of 86,743 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,572 over the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.