Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$159.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CM. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.37.

TSE CM traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$145.21. 405,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.54. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$89.42 and a 52 week high of C$146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,498.60. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,743 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,572.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

