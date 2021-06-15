Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$46.21 and last traded at C$45.67, with a volume of 4995448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.98.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,523.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7641925 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

