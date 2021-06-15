Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$97.93. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$97.90, with a volume of 522,994 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$357.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$304.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3131681 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

