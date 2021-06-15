Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Tuesday. 22,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,114. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.82.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
