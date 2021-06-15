Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Tuesday. 22,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,114. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

