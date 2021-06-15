Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 185.0% in May

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.