Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,448 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,238. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

