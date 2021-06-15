CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CapitaLand in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.