CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Shares of CareRx stock remained flat at $$4.98 on Tuesday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CareRx from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CareRx from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

