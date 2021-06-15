CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $24.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 338,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

