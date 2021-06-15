Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $43,837,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

