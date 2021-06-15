Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Catalent by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75. Catalent has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.