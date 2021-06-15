CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $24,451.18 and approximately $75.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007886 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000200 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

