Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 944.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Celanese by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

