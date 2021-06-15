Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.33. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 924,193 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 621,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.